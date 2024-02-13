Bellati cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
The right-hander was designated for assignment by Philadelphia last week but will remain in the organization after he passed through waivers unclaimed. Bellati will still join the Phillies for big-league camp after he posted a 5.11 ERA over 24.2 innings last year.
