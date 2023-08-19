The Phillies recalled Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
With Ranger Suarez (hamstring) headed for the injured list, Bellatti will come up from Triple-A to offer additional pitching depth. The 32-year-old righty holds a 5.06 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in the majors this season through 16 frames and will likely serve in middle relief while with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Back from injured list•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Faces hitters•