The Phillies recalled Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

With Ranger Suarez (hamstring) headed for the injured list, Bellatti will come up from Triple-A to offer additional pitching depth. The 32-year-old righty holds a 5.06 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in the majors this season through 16 frames and will likely serve in middle relief while with Philadelphia.