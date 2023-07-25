Philadelphia optioned Bellatti to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Bellatti allowed one run in 3.1 innings (four appearances) during his latest stay in the Phillies' bullpen, but the team needed to make room for the return of Seranthony Dominguez, who is back from a five-week absence to heal a left oblique strain.
