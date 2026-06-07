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Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Homers in third straight game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marsh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two total RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.

Marsh put the Phillies ahead 4-3 in the third inning with an opposite-field shot off David Sandlin, his third homer in as many days and his eighth of the season. Marsh has been on a tear at the plate, going 12-for-24 over his last six contests. He's batting a league-leading .338 with an .889 OPS, 33 runs scored, 30 RBI and five stolen bases across 228 plate appearances this year.

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