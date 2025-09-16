The Phillies designated Hicklen for assignment Tuesday.

The Phillies selected Rafael Lantigua to the active roster Tuesday to make up for the loss of Edmundo Sosa (groin), which will ultimately force Hicklen to be pushed off the 40-man roster. The 29-year-old has spent the vast majority of the season serving as organizational depth at Triple-A, slashing .224/.319/.409 across 386 plate appearances.