Hicklen (hamstring) was assigned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday and started in right field in the club's 10-5 win over Louisville, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.

Hicklen returned to action for Toledo for the first time since May 11, after a tight hamstring kept him out of commission for a couple of weeks. Though he was never placed on the 7-day injured list, Hicklen was assigned to High-A West Michigan over the weekend for what essentially amounted to a rehab assignment. Hicklen received the green light to rejoin Toledo after playing in two games for West Michigan.