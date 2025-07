The Tigers traded Hicklen to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for cash, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 29-year-old lost his place on Detroit's 40-man roster Wednesday to make room for Troy Melton, but Hicklen will reclaim a roster spot with his new club. He'll remain in Triple-A, however, where he's slashed .227/.335/.394 across 254 plate appearances.