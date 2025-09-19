Phillies' Brewer Hicklen: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hicklen cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Hicklen was designated for assignment Tuesday, but he'll remain within the Phillies organization at Triple-A. The outfielder has slashed .218/.288/.437 with eight home runs and seven stolen bases across 132 plate appearances for Lehigh Valley this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Brewer Hicklen: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Brewer Hicklen: Traded to Phillies•
-
Tigers' Brewer Hicklen: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Brewer Hicklen: Rejoins Toledo lineup•
-
Tigers' Brewer Hicklen: Working through hamstring injury•
-
Tigers' Brewer Hicklen: Optioned to Triple-A•