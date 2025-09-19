default-cbs-image
Hicklen cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Hicklen was designated for assignment Tuesday, but he'll remain within the Phillies organization at Triple-A. The outfielder has slashed .218/.288/.437 with eight home runs and seven stolen bases across 132 plate appearances for Lehigh Valley this season.

