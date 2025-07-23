The Tigers designated Hicklen for assignment Wednesday.

He will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Troy Melton, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his first MLB start Wednesday against the Pirates. The 29-year-old outfielder appeared in one game for Detroit in May but has otherwise spent the bulk of the 2025 campaign at Toledo, slashing .227/.335/.394 with eight home runs and 18 stolen bases over 254 plate appearances.