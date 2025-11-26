Braves' Brewer Hicklen: Nets MiLB pact from Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta signed Hicklen to a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Hicklen got into one game with the Tigers in 2025 but spent nearly all of the season in the minors, slashing .221/.318/.403 with 16 homers and 25 steals over 95 contests. The outfielder will turn 30 in February and is likely to begin next season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
More News
-
Phillies' Brewer Hicklen: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Brewer Hicklen: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Brewer Hicklen: Traded to Phillies•
-
Tigers' Brewer Hicklen: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Brewer Hicklen: Rejoins Toledo lineup•
-
Tigers' Brewer Hicklen: Working through hamstring injury•