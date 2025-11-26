default-cbs-image
Atlanta signed Hicklen to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Hicklen got into one game with the Tigers in 2025 but spent nearly all of the season in the minors, slashing .221/.318/.403 with 16 homers and 25 steals over 95 contests. The outfielder will turn 30 in February and is likely to begin next season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

