The Phillies selected Rossman's contract from Double-A Reading on Wednesday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Since Rossman is joining the Phillies as a replacement for one of the four unvaccinated players who are currently on the restricted list for the team's series in Toronto, he'll return to Reading on Thursday and won't have to be exposed to waivers while he moves off Philadelphia's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old right-hander is in the big leagues for the first time after submitting a 3.32 ERA and striking out 48 across 40.2 innings at Double-A this season.