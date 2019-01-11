Hernandez avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.75 million deal with Philadelphia on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez saw an increase in pay from a season ago, jumping from $5.1 million to $7.75 despite battling a lingering foot injury for the second half of the 2018 season. The Phillies evidently feel confident that their starting second baseman will return to form after getting healthy over the offseason.