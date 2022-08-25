Sanchez (2-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Sanchez allowed solo home runs from outfielder Stuart Fairchild to open the scoring in the second and shortstop Kyle Farmer in the fourth. This was the lefty's eleventh outing in the major leagues this season but only his third start. The 25-year-old has surrendered three runs or fewer in all three starts and pitched five innings or more in two of them. In addition, he enjoys a 2.60 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 17.1 innings over his last six outings.