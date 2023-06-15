Sanchez could be called up to start for the Phillies on Saturday at Oakland, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez is no longer listed in the rotation at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, so he's probably getting promoted in some capacity. The 26-year-old left-hander missed the first three weeks of the 2023 season due to a triceps strain and has since registered a 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 44:29 K:BB across 49.2 innings in the International League.