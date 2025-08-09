Sanchez (11-3) earned the win Friday against the Rangers, allowing one run on six hits and one walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Sanchez may have one blip on the radar in the form of four-run outing July 28 against the White Sox, but he's been simply dealing on the mound since the start of June. The left-hander has spun at least six innings while conceding one run or fewer in nine of his 12 starts during that stretch, and he boasts a 1.69 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 81:13 K:BB over his last 85 innings. Sanchez will look to keep the good times going next week on the road against the Reds, who have a woeful .604 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of July.