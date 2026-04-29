Sanchez and the Phillies won't play the Giants on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to incelement weather, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The two teams will make up the postponed to Thursday as part of a doubleheader, but which of the two games Sanchez will pitch in has yet to be announced. He has logged three quality starts through six outings this season and sits at a 2-2 record with a 2.94 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB across 33.2 innings.