Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Goes six scoreless in no-decision

Sanchez did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-0 loss against the Cardinals, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

Sanchez was locked in a pitcher's duel with Andre Pallante before departing in a scoreless tie, generating 15 whiffs on 89 pitches without allowing an extra-base hit. The outing ends a streak of five consecutive wins for the southpaw, and he's yielded just two earned runs with two quality starts through three August outings. He'll take a 2.54 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 181:35 K across 155.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Marlins next week.