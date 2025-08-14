Sanchez (11-4) took the loss against the Reds on Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Sanchez was mostly undone by a three-run sixth inning that featured some shaky defense, including his own error. The southpaw still notched his third straight quality start and has now completed at least six frames in 13 consecutive outings. He owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 157:36 K:BB across 150.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Mariners early next week.