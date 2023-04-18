Sanchez (triceps) covered 4.2 innings in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, striking out five while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks.

Though he opened the season on the 15-day injured list with a left triceps strain, Sanchez may have faced an uphill battle to win a spot on the Phillies' pitching staff even if he had closed camp at full health. However, after having looked sharp in both of his two rehab outings and having built up to 75 pitches in Sunday's start, Sanchez could now find himself in the mix for a rotation spot with the big club with Ranger Suarez (forearm) still on the shelf and Matt Strahm day-to-day with a thumb injury. At the very least, the Phillies will have a need for a sixth starter this week due to Tuesday's doubleheader, so Sanchez could be a candidate to return from the IL to pitch Friday or Saturday versus the Rockies in Philadelphia.