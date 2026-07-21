Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Nabs 12th win Monday

Sanchez (12-4) earned the win Monday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Sanchez kept a vaunted Dodgers lineup in check for one run over his first five innings, but Los Angeles chased him from the outing with a two-run sixth frame. The All-Star southpaw has been a bit erratic as of late, coughing up at least three runs in four of his last seven starts, but he has spun at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer in the other three. Sanchez is set to bring a 2.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 151:25 K:BB over 132.2 innings into another tough matchup against the Yankees this weekend.