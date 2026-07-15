Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Not starting this weekend

Sanchez will not make a start during this weekend's series with the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola on Thursday followed by Jesus Luzardo and Alan Rangel on Saturday and Sunday. By pushing Sanchez and Zack Wheeler back in the rotation, it will allow the duo to start the first two games of next week's three-game set with the Dodgers. Firmly in the mix for the NL Cy Young award, Sanchez pitched to an 11-4 record, 2.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 144:25 K:BB during the first half of the season. He also started the All-Star Game for the National League but was roughed up for three runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in his lone inning.