Sanchez is dealing with some soreness in his left hand but is expected to make his next turn through the rotation Friday versus the Mets, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 26-year-old exited Saturday's outing in Oakland after being struck by a comebacker, but he appears to have avoided a notable injury with X-rays coming back negative. The Phillies have a scheduled day off Monday, so Sanchez could also be pushed back in the rotation a couple days without the team needing to add another starter.