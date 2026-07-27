Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Picks up 13th win

Sanchez (13-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out six.

Sanchez surrendered three runs in the fifth inning but received ample run support to pick up his 13th win. The southpaw has put together a lackluster July, posting a 6.65 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 21.2 innings (four starts), though much of the damage came during a July 6 outing against the Royals in which he surrendered nine runs. Overall, the 29-year-old has been stellar this season, pitching to a 2.73 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 157:28 K:BB over 138.2 innings (22 starts). Sanchez is tentatively slated to make his next start Saturday versus the Orioles.