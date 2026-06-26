Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Rare letdown in no-decision

Sanchez took a no-decision Thursday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out six.

Washington took it to Sanchez right away, plating four runs in the first inning, but the hurler settled in afterwards for four innings of one-run ball. The All-Star southpaw has now worked at least five innings in all 17 starts so far, and he's tied with Sandy Alcantara for the major-league lead with 110 innings on the year. Sanchez has been excellent otherwise in 2026, as he's set to carry a 2.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 127:21 K:BB into his next scheduled start at home versus an upstart Pirates lineup.