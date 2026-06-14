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Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Rare poor start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sanchez (8-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Brewers.

Sanchez gave up a solo home run to Jackson Chourio in the first inning and a three-run blast to Blake Perkins in the fourth. Sanchez had gone at least seven innings in each of his previous seven starts, and he allowed a total of one homer in that span. Given how well he's performed this season, this is likely to be just a blip on the radar. The southpaw has a 1.82 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 116:19 K:BB over 99 innings through 15 starts on the year. Sanchez will look to bounce back at home versus the Mets in his next start.

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