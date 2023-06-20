Sanchez (hand) is set to take his next scheduled turn in the Phillies' rotation Friday against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez took a comebacker off his left hand Saturday in Oakland, but X-rays turned up clean for any structural damage and he'll be ready to toe the slab in Friday's series opener versus New York. The 26-year-old southpaw has pitched to a 3.24 ERA with 10 strikeouts through two major-league starts (8.1 innings) this season for Philly.