Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Yields career high in runs

Sanchez (10-4) took the loss against the Royals on Monday, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and one walk while striking out one batter across 3.1 innings.

Sanchez entered Monday's start with a 2.00 ERA, which was second-best in the majors behind Jacob Misiorowski (1.47). However, Sanchez was not his usual self in Kansas City, putting his team in a huge hole by giving up six runs in the first inning, capped off by a three-run homer by Luke Maile. Sanchez proceeded to give up one run in each of the next three frames before exiting in the fourth after giving up a career-high nine runs. The 29-year-old southpaw now sits at a 2.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 137:24 K:BB across 120.1 innings this season. Sanchez's next start is slated for this weekend on the road against the Tigers, which will be his last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.