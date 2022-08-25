Robertson picked up the save Wednesday against Cincinnati, allowing one walk while striking out one over one scoreless inning.

Robertson has been great since being dealt to Philadelphia, sporting a 1.83 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 9.2 innings in nine outings. The righty has allowed zero runs in eight of those nine outings and has recorded the save in four of his last five opportunities. The 37-year-old's only blemish in his time with the Phillies was a blown save against the Mets in which he allowed two runs in 0.2 innings.