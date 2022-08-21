Robertson will not be the sole closer even after Seranthony Dominguez (triceps) was placed on the injured list Sunday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Manager Rob Thompson told reporters that he would continue to mix and match the closer role, and named Connor Brogdon, Brad Hand, Jose Alvarado and Andrew Bellatti as pitchers who could potentially see save opportunities. Robertson may get the first chance, as he recorded a two-inning save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. He's seemingly earned the opportunity, as he has turned in seven scoreless appearances -- spanning eight innings -- since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline.