Romano (finger) recently experienced stiffness in his neck as well as numbness in his middle finger, and Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that the reliever may be dealing with a "nerve thing," Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Romano landed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 26 for what was initially described as right middle-finger inflammation. Thomson's comments suggest the right-hander's issue may be tied to a nerve problem, though that's not an official diagnosis. It's unclear at this point if Romano will be able to return to the Phillies' bullpen by the end of the regular season.