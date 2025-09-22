Phillies' Jordan Romano: Remains shut down from throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romano (finger/neck) hasn't resumed throwing, per MLB.com.
Romano was working his way back from right middle finger inflammation before reporting neck stiffness and numbness in his finger last weekend, and his throwing program appears to have reached a standstill. The right-hander is very unlikely to rejoin Philadelphia's bullpen before the end of the regular season at this point, although the door is theoretically open for him to return during the postseason.
