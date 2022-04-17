Vierling is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Vierling still appears to be locked into a near-everyday role in center field while Odubel Herrera (oblique) and Mickey Moniak (hand) are on the injured list, but the rookie will nonetheless find himself on the bench for the second time this series. Manager Joe Girardi is likely just playing matchups, as the lefty-hitting Simon Muzziotti will replace the righty-hitting Vierling against right-hander Elieser Hernandez. Muzziotti's lack of extended reps above the High-A level makes it unlikely that he'll make a push for a strong-side platoon role, so Vierling's playing time still appears fairly secure.