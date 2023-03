Song has been shut down from throwing due to back tightness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Song may pick up a baseball again and a rehab plan probably won't come into focus until the results of his MRI are read. A Rule 5 pick in December, Song has been out of pro ball since 2019 as he completed a two-year commitment to the United States Naval Academy. He had his Naval service transferred from active duty to selective reserves in order to attend Phillies camp this spring.