Neshek (shoulder) could return from the 10-day injured list sometime over Philadelphia's upcoming road trip, which runs from June 14 to June 20 Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Neshek has been on the shelf since May 25 due to rotator cuff inflammation, though he's expected to return to the club in mid-June if everything goes according to plan. It's unclear at this point whether he's resumed throwing off a mound, but the Phillies appear confident that the right-hander will be back within the next two weeks.