Suarez was placed on the 15-day injured list with a low back spasm Sunday, retroactive to June 30.

Suarez gave up four runs in 6.2 innings during Wednesday's start against Atlanta, and it's possible that his injury contributed to his struggles. He'll be forced to miss at least two weeks due to the issue. The Phillies haven't yet announced their updated rotation plans, but Cristopher Sanchez and Kent Emanuel are candidates to serve as starters.