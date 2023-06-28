Suarez (2-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 7.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out eight.

The left-hander generated just nine swinging strikes on 104 pitches, but he kept Chicago off the board until the eighth inning, when it finally scratched across a run on three singles. Suarez surrendered 12 runs in his first three outings after missing the first six weeks of the season with an elbow strain, but he's dominated in six starts since with a 1.35 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB over 40 innings. He tentatively projects for a favorable matchup at home versus the Nationals this weekend.