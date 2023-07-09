Suarez (2-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and four walks over 5.2 innings in a 5-3 loss against the Marlins. He struck out four.

After allowing less than two runs in five consecutive outings, Suarez has posted starts of five runs allowed and four runs allowed to open July. The 27-year-old struggled with command Saturday, dishing out a season-high four walks. Through 11 appearances (62 innings), Suarez owns a 3.77 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 59:22 K:BB and will look to get back on track in his next start, which will come after the All-Star break.