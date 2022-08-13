Suarez yielded one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings in Friday's win over the Mets. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Suarez gave up an RBI sacrifice fly to Mark Canha in the second inning before finishing his start with five straight scoreless frames. The 26-year-old southpaw has given up fewer than two earned runs in four of his last five starts, lowering his season ERA from 4.33 to 3.52 in the process. He's now sporting an 89:39 K:BB through 20 starts. Suarez is projected to start in Cincinnati next week.