Dominguez (oblique) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Destiny Lugardo of PhilliesNation.comreports.
Dominguez started up his throwing program last weekend and has quickly progressed to mound work as he's fully recovered from the oblique strain that landed him on the shelf June 17. The right-hander isn't expected to rejoin the active roster until after the All-Star break.
