Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Wheeler (blood clot) returned to Philadelphia on Sunday and will undergo further testing Monday, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia placed Wheeler on the 15-day injured list Saturday, after president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski revealed following the team's 2-0 loss to the Nationals that the right-hander had been diagnosed with a "right, upper extremity blood clot." according to Patrick Stevens of the Associated Press. The Phillies are unlikely to provide further details on Wheeler's situation until a treatment plan for the blood clot is decided upon, but with just six weeks left in the regular season, the 35-year-old righty may not have enough time to make it back on the mound in 2025. Philadelphia had planned to move to a six-man rotation Sunday with Aaron Nola (rib/ankle) making his return from the 60-day IL, but Wheeler's surprise move to the IL a day earlier has prompted the team to scrap those plans.