Williams is being called up to the Pirates on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Acquired from the Rays in June for Robert Stephenson, Williams has been raking to the tune of a .305/.384/.531 batting line with seven homers and three steals through 36 games with the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old can play both shortstop and second base, and he could get opportunities at both spots on the Pirates' struggling infield. He went as the 37th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona State before mostly underwhelming in the Tampa Bay system. He hit .237/.314/.417 in 42 games earlier this year with Triple-A Durham.