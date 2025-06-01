McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Padres.

McCutchen has logged multiple hits in four of his last seven games, going 10-for-28 (.357) in that span. The homer was his first since April 27 versus the Dodgers. The 38-year-old veteran is up to a .265/.370/.388 slash line with four homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs scored, nine doubles and one stolen base over 200 plate appearances this season. He continues to hold down a spot as the Pirates' primary designated hitter.