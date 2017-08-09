Pirates' Austin Meadows: Progressing well from hamstring injury
Meadows (hamstring) is "progressing nicely" during his rehab assignment and should be able to rejoin Triple-A Indianapolis by the end of next week, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Meadows has gone 8-for-16 with one home run and nine RBI during five rehab games in the last couple weeks. The top prospect has been on the minor-league DL since June 21, but appears to be on the verge of his activation in the near future. Although Meadows is unlikely to come up to the Pirates in September, the 22-year-old is a prime candidate for major-league playing time in the 2018 season.
