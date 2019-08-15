Pirates' Chris Archer: Whiffs 10 in loss
Archer (3-9) was charged with the loss at Angel Stadium on Wednesday, striking out 10 batters while surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings.
Archer held the Angels scoreless until a four-run fourth inning that was enough to extend his winless stretch to 12 starts. The right-hander was dominant against the Angels when he was a member of the Rays, going 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA across eight starts. Unfortunately, his first start against the Angels as a Pirate did not produce the same results, though his 10 strikeouts tied a season-high. Meanwhile, Archer continued in lights-out fashion against Mike Trout, whom he's never allowed an extra-base hit (5-for-24 with 10 strikeouts), while continuing to shut down Kole Calhoun (2-for-19). The 30-year-old has pitched to the tune of a 5.23 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 141:55 K:BB overall this season and will look to bounce back on Tuesday against the Nationals.
