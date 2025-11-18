The Pirates designated Holderman for assignment Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With the Pirates adding six prospects to their 40-man roster in preparation for the Rule 5 Draft, Holderman will end up as one of the casualties necessary to clear space. The 30-year-old righty wasn't quite his usual self in 2025, finishing the year with a 7.01 ERA and 1.95 WHIP across 25.2 innings after entering the season with a 3.58 ERA across his three years in the bigs. His previous performance may draw some attention from other bullpen-needy teams browsing the waiver wire.