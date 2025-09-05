Holderman secured the save Thursday against the Dodgers, allowing one hit and striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.

It's possible that primary closer Dennis Santana was unavailable after working each of the past two days for the Pirates, which opened the door for Holderman to collect his first save of the year and the third of his career. However, Holderman shouldn't be expected to see many more save chances down the stretch. Over 22.1 innings, the right-hander has a 7.66 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 15:14 K:BB with two holds.