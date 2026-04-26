Cleveland recalled Holderman from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Holderman had a brief stint with the big-league club earlier in the campaign, appearing in two games and allowing two earned runs while posting a 3:2 K:BB over three innings. He'll likely take on a low-leverage role now that's he's back in Cleveland's bullpen. Holderman is filling the bullpen spot vacated by Shawn Armstrong, who landed on the IL with a right groin strain Sunday.