Holderman was non-tendered by the Pirates on Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Holderman was DFA'd by the Pirates in the early week after struggling mightily with the club in 2025, maintaining a 7.01 ERA and 1.95 WHIP across 25.2 innings. He's been more effective in the past, so he should be able to land at least a minor-league deal at some point this winter.