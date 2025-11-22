Colin Holderman: No contract from Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holderman was non-tendered by the Pirates on Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Holderman was DFA'd by the Pirates in the early week after struggling mightily with the club in 2025, maintaining a 7.01 ERA and 1.95 WHIP across 25.2 innings. He's been more effective in the past, so he should be able to land at least a minor-league deal at some point this winter.
