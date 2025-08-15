The Pirates recalled Holderman from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Holderman will get his first MLB action since May, coming up from Indianapolis with Evan Sisk as part of a slew of bullpen moves Friday. In 16.1 innings pitched at Indianapolis, Holderman has a 5.51 ERA. Cam Sanders was optioned to Triple-A and Ryan Borucki was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.