The Pirates optioned Holderman to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Holderman will end up as the odd man out of Pittsburgh's bullpen following Justin Lawrence's (elbow) return from the injured list. Holderman has taken a massive step back this year, posting a 7.01 ERA through 25.2 innings in the big leagues after logging a 3.16 ERA in 2024. Despite his performance, he remains a candidate to return to Pittsburgh if/when the Bucs need bullpen depth for their final stretch of games.